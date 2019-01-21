Dorsett caught one of his three targets for a 29-yard TD in Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship win over the Chiefs.

Dorsett is still working behind Julian Edelman (10 targets) and Chris Hogan (seven targets), but in his complementary role in the Patriots' offense, the speedy wideout approaches Super Bowl LIII against the Rams in the midst of a three-game scoring streak.

