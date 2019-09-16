Dorsett caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

The speedy wideout logged 35 of a possible 72 snaps on offense Sunday, but newcomer Antonio Brown (eight), Josh Gordon (five) and Julian Edelman (four) all saw more targets than Dorsett, who recorded a 4/95/2 stat line in Week 1. As long as that trio is healthy and available, Dorsett's volume figures to be capped, but in that context, the 2015 first-rounder is one receiver absence away from fantasy utility.