Dorsett was on the field for 40 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. The wideout caught two of his nine targets in the game for 10 yards and added a carry for another nine yards.

Meanwhile, Julian Edelman logged 62 snaps and Josh Gordon was on the field for 58 snaps. Dorsett's nine targets marked his season high, while Edelman and Gordon saw seven looks each Sunday. In the coming weeks, Dorsett will remain involved in the Patriots offense as the team's clear No. 3 wideout, but in most cases he doesn't figure to be the team's top target at his position and will be a hit-or-miss fantasy option as long as Edelman and Gordon are both available.