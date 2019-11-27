Play

Dorsett indicated Wednesday that he's passed the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, per Reiss, so if Dorsett avoids any setbacks in the coming days, he should be good to go Sunday against the Texans.

