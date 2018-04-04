Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could help fill in for Cooks

With Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams, Dorsett "probably elevates to the title of fastest Patriots receiver," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder didn't do much in his first campaign with New England, logging just 12 catches for 194 yards in 15 games, but the 25-year-old did enter the league as a highly-touted first-round pick, so there's some untapped potential here. Currently, Julian Edelman (who is bouncing back from a torn ACL) and Chris Hogan top the Patriots' wideout depth chart, but with Danny Amendola now in Miami, there will be competition for slotting behind the aforementioned duo. Also in the mix along with Dorsett are Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson. Moreover, the Patriots could add further veteran depth or draft a receiver later this month. It's therefore difficult to project Dorsett's role in 2018, but he does have an opportunity to make more of a splash in his second season with the team after being a pre-Week 1 trade acquisition last September in the deal that sent QB Jacoby Brissett to the Colts.