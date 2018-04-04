Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could help fill in for Cooks
With Brandin Cooks having been traded to the Rams, Dorsett "probably elevates to the title of fastest Patriots receiver," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder didn't do much in his first campaign with New England, logging just 12 catches for 194 yards in 15 games, but the 25-year-old did enter the league as a highly-touted first-round pick, so there's some untapped potential here. Currently, Julian Edelman (who is bouncing back from a torn ACL) and Chris Hogan top the Patriots' wideout depth chart, but with Danny Amendola now in Miami, there will be competition for slotting behind the aforementioned duo. Also in the mix along with Dorsett are Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt and Cordarrelle Patterson. Moreover, the Patriots could add further veteran depth or draft a receiver later this month. It's therefore difficult to project Dorsett's role in 2018, but he does have an opportunity to make more of a splash in his second season with the team after being a pre-Week 1 trade acquisition last September in the deal that sent QB Jacoby Brissett to the Colts.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not getting fifth-year option•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches 12 passes in regular season•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 25 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to reserve role•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Set for role decline•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...