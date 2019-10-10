Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could only miss one game
Dorsett (hamstring) could only miss Thursday's game against the Giants with there being early optimism regarding his recovery period, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Dorsett was a long shot to play Thursday with the Patriots on a short week, but the consequent result is a full 11 days in between games, with New England's next contest coming against the Jets on Monday Night Football. This period should give Dorsett a chance to play Week 7 depending on how his recovery progresses. The Patriots' wide receiver corps are currently banged up with Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee) both nursing injuries, so Dorsett's return would be a welcome sight. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers could draw more looks from quarterback Tom Brady against a Giants defense that has surrendered almost 280 passing yards per game so far this season.
