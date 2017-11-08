Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see added snaps in Week 10

With Chris Hogan dealing with a shoulder issue, Dorsett could see an expanded role in the Patriots' offense Sunday night against the Broncos, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

In the event that Hogan is sidelined this weekend, Dorsett would be in line for added snaps opposite Brandin Cooks, with Danny Amendola maintaining his slot role in the Patriots offense. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Dorsett has been on the field for just 19 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense to date, which has resulted in just four catches for 85 yards. It's worth noting, however, that the last time to Patriots were without a key wideout (Amendola in Week 2), Dorsett caught all three of his targets for 68 yards.