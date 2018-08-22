Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see snaps early on
Dorsett could have a path to consistent snaps on offense early in the season following the release of fellow wideout Kenny Britt (hamstring), Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Britt all having been cut by New England, Dorsett now finds himself with a chance to start opposite Chris Hogan in Week 1. Cordarrelle Patterson and Eric Decker are also on hand to earn targets, and the Patriots may choose to add another wideout, but for now, Dorsett's potential to emerge as a sleeper appears to be growing.
