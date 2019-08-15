Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Dealing with thumb injury
Dorsett has a wrap around his thumb and isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.
The thumb injury offers an explanation for Dorsett's early exit from practice Wednesday. The Patriots also are missing N'Keal Harry (leg) and Maurice Harris (undisclosed) as they prepare for Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Early departure Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not quite a roster lock•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Inks deal to stay in New England•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 26 snaps in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches TD on only catch Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in TD pass in Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...
-
Drake in boot; Ballage rising?
Kenyan Drake is reportedly in a walking boot. Chris Towers looks at what that means for both...