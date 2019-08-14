Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Early departure Tuesday
Dorsett exited Tuesday's practice early, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republicanreports.
It remains to be seen what sort of injury Dorsett is dealing with. The 2015 first-round pick is competing for a roster spot in New England's receiver corps, and has a shot to earn a starting gig Week 1 if fully healthy. Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Jacobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios all stand to see increased reps as long as Dorsett remains absent.
