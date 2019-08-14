Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Early departure Wednesday
Dorsett exited Wednesday's practice early, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
It remains to be seen what sort of injury Dorsett is dealing with. The 2015 first-round pick is competing for a roster spot in New England's receiver corps, and has a shot to earn a starting gig Week 1 if fully healthy. Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Jacobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios all stand to see increased reps as long as Dorsett remains absent.
