Dorsett exited Wednesday's practice early, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury Dorsett is dealing with. The 2015 first-round pick is competing for a roster spot in New England's receiver corps, and has a shot to earn a starting gig Week 1 if fully healthy. Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Jacobi Meyers and Braxton Berrios all stand to see increased reps as long as Dorsett remains absent.

