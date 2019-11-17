Play

Dorsett left Sunday's game at Philadelphia to be evaluated for a head injury.

In the process of hauling in a 15-yard touchdown from fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman, Dorsett took a hard hit from an Eagles defender and went to the locker room with the sideline concussion spotter shortly thereafter, per Doug Kyed of NESN.com. If diagnosed with a concussion, Dorsett will be subject to the NFL's five-step protocol to be cleared for game action.

