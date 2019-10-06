Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Exits game with hamstring injury
Dorsett was forced out of Sunday's game against Washington with a hamstring injury.
With Dorsett ailing, Jakobi Meyers is a candidate to see added snaps Sunday behind starting receivers Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.
