Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Exits Sunday's game

Dorsett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury.

Prior to his exit, Dorsett ran once for seven yards and caught three passes for 68 yards. In addition to Dorsett, TE Rob Gronkowski left the game with a groin injury and versatile RB Rex Burkhead suffered a rib injury. With Danny Amendola having been inactive Sunday due to a concussion and Julian Edelman on IR, there will be plenty to sift through on the injury front next week when it comes to components of the Patriots' passing attack.

