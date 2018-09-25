Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Expected to play Week 4
Dorsett sustained a knee injury late in Sunday's loss to the Lions and required a series of tests Monday that included an MRI, but he's expected to be available for the Patriots' Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
The injury resulted in Dorsett briefly departing in the fourth quarter, but he returned to the field before the contest ended, finishing the night with no catches on five targets. The Patriots were still concerned enough about Dorsett's health to send him in for precautionary tests, but it doesn't sound like the knee issue is anything that will significant hinder him during Week 4 preparations. More concerning for Dorsett's outlook than the knee concern is the Patriots' recent acquisition of Josh Gordon, who could be cleared to return from a hamstring injury to make his team debut against Miami. Once Gordon gets comfortable with the new playbook and forges a rapport with quarterback Tom Brady, it's not hard to envision Dorsett's snap count taking a considerable hit.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held withoutcatch in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Snatches seven passes•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Making case for key role early on•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches four passes with starters•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see snaps early on•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 4, which is the...
-
MNF Recap: Fitzpatrick's wild ride
Chris Towers breaks down a very fruitful Monday night game for Fantasy owners, plus all the...
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...