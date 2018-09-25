Dorsett sustained a knee injury late in Sunday's loss to the Lions and required a series of tests Monday that included an MRI, but he's expected to be available for the Patriots' Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The injury resulted in Dorsett briefly departing in the fourth quarter, but he returned to the field before the contest ended, finishing the night with no catches on five targets. The Patriots were still concerned enough about Dorsett's health to send him in for precautionary tests, but it doesn't sound like the knee issue is anything that will significant hinder him during Week 4 preparations. More concerning for Dorsett's outlook than the knee concern is the Patriots' recent acquisition of Josh Gordon, who could be cleared to return from a hamstring injury to make his team debut against Miami. Once Gordon gets comfortable with the new playbook and forges a rapport with quarterback Tom Brady, it's not hard to envision Dorsett's snap count taking a considerable hit.