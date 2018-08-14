Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Gets banged up
Dorsett appeared to suffer an injury toward the end of Tuesday's practice, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
After leaving the field to be evaluated in the medical tent, Dorsett hung around on the sideline catching passes from a team staff member while waiting for the other players to finish practice. He didn't appear to be limping when he walked off the field with his teammates, but the timing of the injury -- however minor it might be -- puts Dorsett in some danger of missing Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. He was a regular part of the first-team offense in last week's preseason opener, surprisingly getting the start over Chris Hogan.
