Dorsett caught all four of his targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-3 rout of the Steelers.

Injuries opened up an opportunity for Dorsett and he took advantage of said opportunity in spades. It is worth noting that the speedy wideout only garnered four total targets, teaming up with Josh Gordon as Tom Brady's deep shot specialists while Julian Edelman and James White served as the more-frequent underneath options. Even with this monster performance, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dorsett's role actually reduce next Sunday against the Dolphins if free agent acquisition, Antonio Brown, is a full go.