Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Good showing with starters
Dorsett caught all seven of his targets for 47 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers.
Dorsett's reception tally included five grabs on passes from Tom Brady, showing the signal-caller's confidence in him ahead of the regular season. Although Dorsett still currently projects as the fourth or fifth wideout on New England's depth chart when everyone's available, Thursday's showing should at least be reassuring, especially with Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry (leg) overcoming minor ailments and Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) still working their way back to full availability.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: On track to play Thursday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Misses preseason contest•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Dealing with thumb injury•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Early departure Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not quite a roster lock•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Inks deal to stay in New England•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...