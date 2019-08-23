Dorsett caught all seven of his targets for 47 yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers.

Dorsett's reception tally included five grabs on passes from Tom Brady, showing the signal-caller's confidence in him ahead of the regular season. Although Dorsett still currently projects as the fourth or fifth wideout on New England's depth chart when everyone's available, Thursday's showing should at least be reassuring, especially with Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry (leg) overcoming minor ailments and Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) still working their way back to full availability.