Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in 29 passes in 2019
Dorsett finished the 2019 regular season with 29 catches (on 54 targets) for 397 yards and five TDs in 14 games. He also logged three carries for 21 yards.
The 2015 first-rounder started off the season with a two-TD effort in Week 1, but his subsequent production was hit-or-miss and he finished things out by working as the team's No. 4 wide receiver (behind Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry) in the Patriots' wild-card loss to the Titans. The 27-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and it remains to be seen if he re-ups with New England as a complementary option or heads elsewhere in search of a more playing time.
