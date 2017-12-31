Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three catches Sunday
Dorsett caught three of his five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.
The speedster saw added snaps Sunday, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) still out, but that didn't translate into a significant statistical impact. With Hogan on track to return in the postseason, Dorsett figures to remain off the fantasy radar unless additional injuries hit the Patriots wideout corps.
