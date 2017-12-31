Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three catches Sunday

Dorsett caught three of his five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.

The speedster saw added snaps Sunday, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) still out, but that didn't translate into a significant statistical impact. With Hogan on track to return in the postseason, Dorsett figures to remain off the fantasy radar unless additional injuries hit the Patriots wideout corps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories