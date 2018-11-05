Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three passes in Week 9
Dorsett was on the field for 12 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Dorsett was predictably out-snapped by Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan, but he did manage to haul in all three of his targets Sunday for 30 yards. Dorsett's fantasy value remains limited, but if injuries hit the team's wideout corps down the road, he's capable of producing when given an expanded workload in the New England offense.
