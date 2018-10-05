Dorsett was on the field for 42 of the Patriots' 69 snaps on offense in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Colts.

In the process, Dorsett caught all three of his targets for 25 yards against the team that drafted him 29th overall in 2015. With Julian Edelman back from his suspension and Josh Gordon likely to see more snaps in the coming weeks, Dorsett profiles as a speculative fantasy option in a passing attack with plenty of mouths to feed.