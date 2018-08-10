Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held catchless
Dorsett was held without a catch on two targets in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, though he did get the start at wide receiver along with Julian Edelman, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It was a bit surprising to see Dorsett get the start over Chris Hogan, who finished with two drops on two targets, per ESPN.com's Doug Kyed. Hogan still figures to serve as the team's No. 1 wideout in Edelman's absence duringthe first four weeks of the regular season, while Dorsett seems to have an early leg up for the No. 2 job over Kenny Britt (hamstring), Eric Decker and Cordarrelle Patterson.
