Dorsett was on the field for 45 of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

Though targeted five times, Dorsett did not catch a pass in the game. After hauling in 12 catches for 110 yards and a TD in two contests out of the gate, Dorsett's early-season window of opportunity is starting to close. The Patriots acquired Josh Gordon (hamstring) last week and he's a threat to Dorsett's snap count once he's healthy and up to speed with the Patriots offense. Additionally, Julian Edelman is due back in Week 5, following the completion of his four-game suspension. Looking ahead, Dorsett will still be in the team's pass-catching mix, but the looming reinforcements will hamper his weekly target volume.