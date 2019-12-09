Dorsett was on the field for 33 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Dorsett, who was out-snapped Sunday by Julian Edelman (66), Mohamed Sanu (39) and Jakobi Meyers (38), was targeted twice but didn't record a catch in the contest. He's something of a bounce-back candidate in Week 15 against the Bengals, but volume could continue to be an issue for Dorsett down the stretch, given that QB Tom Brady's only consistent targets to date have been Julian Edelman and James White.