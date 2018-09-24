Dorsett was on the field for 45 of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

Though targeted five times, Dorsett did not catch a pass in the game. After hauling in 12 catches for 110 yards and a TD in two contests out of the gate, Dorsett's early-season window of opportunity is starting to close. The Patriots acquired Josh Gordon (hamstring) last week, and he's a threat to Dorsett's snap count once he's healthy and up to speed with the Patriots offense. Additionally, Julian Edelman is due back Week 5, following the completion of his four-game suspension. Looking ahead, Dorsett will still be in the team's pass-catching mix, but the looming reinforcements will hamper his weekly target volume.