Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held without catch Week 3
Dorsett was on the field for 45 of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.
Though targeted five times, Dorsett did not catch a pass in the game. After hauling in 12 catches for 110 yards and a TD in two contests out of the gate, Dorsett's early-season window of opportunity is starting to close. The Patriots acquired Josh Gordon (hamstring) last week, and he's a threat to Dorsett's snap count once he's healthy and up to speed with the Patriots offense. Additionally, Julian Edelman is due back Week 5, following the completion of his four-game suspension. Looking ahead, Dorsett will still be in the team's pass-catching mix, but the looming reinforcements will hamper his weekly target volume.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Expected to play Week 4•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Snatches seven passes•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Making case for key role early on•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches four passes with starters•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see snaps early on•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...