Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Impressive camp

Dorsett has impressed early on in training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the regular season, there will be targets up for grabs in the Patriots offense out of the gate. Now that Jordan Matthews (hamstring), Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) are nursing injuries, Dorsett has enjoyed added opportunities in practice and he has made the most of them. The 2015 first-rounder didn't make much of a splash during his first season with New England, but Dorsett does have the speed to be a viable receiving threat (along with starting wideout Chris Hogan) for the team if he's able carve out a steady role during Edelman's upcoming absence.

