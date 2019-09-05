With first-rounder N'Keal Harry (ankle) on IR, the Patriots' wideout corps heading into Week 1 features Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas, Dorsett and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Given that Thomas is bouncing back from an Achilles' injury and was limited at Wednesday's practice with a hamstring issue, it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which Dorsett ends being the team's third-busiest wideout in Week 1, at least in terms of snaps. Though Edelman and Gordon obviously carry more fantasy upside than Dorsett, Harry's placement on IR and uncertainty with regard to how effective Thomas will be out of the gate places Dorsett on the fantasy fringe, just one break away from relevance in that realm.