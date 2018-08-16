Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: In uniform Thursday

Dorsett (undisclosed) is in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.

Though it's unclear how much work he'll see in the contest, it looks like the wideout's Tuesday injury was a minor one. While Dorsett didn't make much of a splash during his first season with New England, the 2015 first-rounder does have the speed to be a viable receiving threat (along with starting wideout Chris Hogan) out of the gate, if he's able carve out a steady role during Julian Edelman's upcoming absence.