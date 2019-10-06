Play

Dorsett's hamstring injury isn't believed to be too serious, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

It doesn't sound like Dorsett will miss extended time, but he'll have a hard time healing up in time to play in Week 6, as the Patriots are on a short week before taking on the Giants on Thursday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories