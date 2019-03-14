Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Inks deal to stay in New England
The Patriots and Dorsett agreed to terms of a one-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
New England has kicked off the new league year by locking up depth options like Dorsett. As the receiving corps stands, he's the clear No. 2 behind Julian Edelman, pending the NFL reinstating the suspended Josh Gordon and any other additions this offseason. In his second year with the Pats in 2018, Dorsett averaged 25 offensive snaps per game en route to 32 receptions (on 42 targets) for 290 yards and three touchdowns.
