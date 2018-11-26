Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited role in Week 12
Dorsett was on the field for nine of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.
Dorsett caught both of his targets in the game for 10 yards. The speedster's fantasy value remains limited until or unless injuries hit the team's wideout corps down the road.
