Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited Wednesday

Dorsett (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

We'd expect Dorsett to be a go Sunday against the Panthers on Sunday, even if the Patriots ultimately list him as questionable for the contest. Dorsett was on the field for just seven of the Patriots' 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans. He's currently behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola in the Patriots' wideout pecking order.