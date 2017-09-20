Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited Wednesday
Dorsett (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
That Dorsett was able to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a good sign, but with Danny Amendola a candidate to return to action Sunday against the Texans, Dorsett could move down a peg in the Patriots' wideout pecking order in Week 3 after working as the team's No. 2 option at the position in this past weekend's win over the Saints. In the process, he caught all three of his targets for 68 yards.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 18 snaps in debut with Pats•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see expanded role•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: May be inactive Week 1•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Traded to Patriots•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Has 60 yards receiving Saturday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...