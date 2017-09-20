Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited Wednesday

Dorsett (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

That Dorsett was able to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a good sign, but with Danny Amendola a candidate to return to action Sunday against the Texans, Dorsett could move down a peg in the Patriots' wideout pecking order in Week 3 after working as the team's No. 2 option at the position in this past weekend's win over the Saints. In the process, he caught all three of his targets for 68 yards.