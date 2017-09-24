Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as active Sunday
Dorsett (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Danny Amendola back in action after missing Week 2 action, Dorsett figures to move down a notch in the Patriots' wideout pecking order Sunday after hauling in all three of his targets for 68 yards last weekend, while Amendola was out.
