Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as active Sunday

Dorsett (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With Danny Amendola back in action after missing Week 2 action, Dorsett figures to move down a notch in the Patriots' wideout pecking order Sunday after hauling in all three of his targets for 68 yards last weekend, while Amendola was out.

