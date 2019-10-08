Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as DNP for practice Tuesday
Dorsett (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
Dorsett was present for portions of the practice, according to Zack Cox of NESN, but his work wasn't enough to to considered a limited participant like Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee). Dorsett's status for Thursday's game versus the Giants is increasingly unfavorable with his second straight DNP.
