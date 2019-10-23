Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as limited participant
Dorsett (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Dorsett hauled in three of his four targets for 46 yards and a TD in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets. Since he made it through with no reported setbacks in that contest, we'd expect him to be available this weekend versus the Browns. When the Patriots acquired Mohamed Sanu, it looked like Dorsett's role in the offense would take a hit, but now that Josh Gordon (knee) is on IR, he figures to continue to see his share of snaps and targets in the coming weeks, though eventually Dorsett could lose touches to rookie N'Keal Harry, who is eligible to be activated off IR in advance of Week 9.
