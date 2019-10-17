Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as limited practice participant
Dorsett (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Jim McBride of The Boston Globe previously noted that Dorsett was moving well during Thursday's practice, which bodes well for the wideout's chances of playing Monday night against the Jets. If he suits up for the contest and Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) -- who didn't practice Thursday -- ends up sidelined, Dorsett could potentially be busy in Week 7.
