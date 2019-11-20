Play

Though Dorsett (concussion) was present for Wednesday's practice, the Patriots listed him as a non-participant on their injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Sanu (ankle) also missed practice and Julian Edelman (shoulder) was limited, leaving N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers as the Patriots' only fully healthy wide receivers at this stage of Week 12 preparations.

