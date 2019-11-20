Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as non-participant at practice
Though Dorsett (concussion) was present for Wednesday's practice, the Patriots listed him as a non-participant on their injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Sanu (ankle) also missed practice and Julian Edelman (shoulder) was limited, leaving N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers as the Patriots' only fully healthy wide receivers at this stage of Week 12 preparations.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: At practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Won't return due to concussion•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Evaluated for head injury•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.