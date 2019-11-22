Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as questionable
Dorsett (concussion) is listed as questionablee for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.
Also limited Friday and listed as questionable by the Patriots were fellow receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Julian Edelman (shoulder). We'd be surprised if Edelman was out against Dallas, but Sanu missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday and it's unclear where Dorsett resides in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage. We'll look for added clarity with regard to the trio's Week 12 status as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches, but N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers are next in line for added snaps if the Patriots' wideout corps ends up shorthanded at all this weekend.
