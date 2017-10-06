Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 20 snaps Thursday

Dorsett logged 20 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Dorsett was not targeted in the game and as long as Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola remain healthy, the speedster's fantasy production figures to be spotty in his role as the Patriots' clear-cut No. 4 wideout option.