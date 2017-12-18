Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 25 snaps Sunday

Dorsett, who was on the field for 25 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, caught his only target for four yards in the contest.

Dorsett saw added snaps Sunday, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) out, but that didn't translate into much added production. The speedy wideout remains off the fantasy radar unless additional injuries hit or a scenario exists in Week 17 where the Patriots have nothing to play for and elect to rest key players.