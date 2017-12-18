Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 25 snaps Sunday
Dorsett, who was on the field for 25 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, caught his only target for four yards in the contest.
Dorsett saw added snaps Sunday, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) out, but that didn't translate into much added production. The speedy wideout remains off the fantasy radar unless additional injuries hit or a scenario exists in Week 17 where the Patriots have nothing to play for and elect to rest key players.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to reserve role•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Set for role decline•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 48 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not targeted Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 49 snaps Sunday•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...