Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 26 snaps in Super Bowl
Dorsett was on the field for 26 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Dorsett, who was not targeted in the contest, will be eligible for free agency next month. The speedy 26-year-old finished the 2018 season with 32 catches (on 42 targets) for 290 yards and three TDs in 16 games. The 2015 first-rounder's overall numbers were capped by the fact there were multiple games in which he wasn't targeted, but Dorsett was able to produce when the team was shorthanded and it's still possible that he'll re-sign with New England if he isn't lured away by another team offering good money and a more concrete role.
