Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 48 snaps Sunday
Dorsett, who was on the field for 48 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, was not targeted in the contest.
With just seven catches on 11 targets for 140 yards through 12 games to date, Dorsett is off the fantasy radar. It figures to take additional injuries (wideout Chis Hogan is currently ailing) or a scenario late in the season where the Patriots rest key players for that to change.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not targeted Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 49 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Opportunity knocks•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see added snaps in Week 10•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs eight snaps Sunday•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...