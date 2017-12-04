Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 48 snaps Sunday

Dorsett, who was on the field for 48 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, was not targeted in the contest.

With just seven catches on 11 targets for 140 yards through 12 games to date, Dorsett is off the fantasy radar. It figures to take additional injuries (wideout Chis Hogan is currently ailing) or a scenario late in the season where the Patriots rest key players for that to change.