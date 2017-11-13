Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 49 snaps Sunday
Dorsett logged a season-high 49 snaps on offense (out of a possible 70) in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. In the process, he caught both of his targets for 16 yards.
As expected, with Chris Hogan (shoulder) out Sunday, Dorsett saw an expanded role in the Patriots passing offense, but he wasn't able to parlay the added work into a fantasy-worthy effort. Whether that might change next weekend against a more giving Oakland pass defense largely hinges on the status of Hogan, who is a candidate to remain sidelined in Week 11.
