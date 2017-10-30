Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs eight snaps Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for eight of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Dorsett was not targeted in the contest, but following the team's Week 9 bye, he could see his role in the Patriots offense expand in Week 10 if Chris Hogan (shoulder) is unavailable against the Broncos on Nov. 12.
More News
