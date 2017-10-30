Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs eight snaps Sunday

Dorsett was on the field for eight of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.

Dorsett was not targeted in the contest, but following the team's Week 9 bye, he could see his role in the Patriots offense expand in Week 10 if Chris Hogan (shoulder) is unavailable against the Broncos on Nov. 12.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories