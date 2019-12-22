Dorsett logged five of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

Dorsett wasn't targeted in the game and was out-snapped by both N'Keal Harry (37) and Jakobi Meyers (14). With Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu also in the mix, Dorsett's fantasy upside is limited so long as the team's other wide receivers remain healthy.