Dorsett was not targeted during Sunday's 34-13 win over Cincinnati.

Dorsett has not been held without a catch in back-to-back games and hasn't topped 40 yards in a game since Week 8. There's been a lot of talk in New England about Tom Brady's dissatisfaction with some of his receivers and Dorsett's lack of playing time seems to indicate that he's in the dog house. Next up is a matchup with Buffalo, a defense that held Dorsett to 19 total yards in Week 4.

