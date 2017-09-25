Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs just seven snaps in Week 3

Dorsett was on the field for seven of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

After hauling in all three of his targets for 68 yards in Week 2, while Danny Amendola was out, Dorsett's role in the offense Sunday was limited, thanks to the return to action of Amendola. With Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks also in the Patriots' wideout mix, Dorsett will be a hit-or-miss fantasy option as long as the aforementioned trio can stay on the field.