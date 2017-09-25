Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs just seven snaps in Week 3
Dorsett was on the field for seven of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
After hauling in all three of his targets for 68 yards in Week 2, while Danny Amendola was out, Dorsett's role in the offense Sunday was limited, thanks to the return to action of Amendola. With Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks also in the Patriots' wideout mix, Dorsett will be a hit-or-miss fantasy option as long as the aforementioned trio can stay on the field.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: On track to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 18 snaps in debut with Pats•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...