Dorsett, who was on the field for three of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, was not targeted in the game.

Dorsett's dramatic dip in playing time Sunday corresponded to fellow wideout Josh Gordon seeing a major uptick in snaps (63) in his third game with the Patriots. Looking ahead, Dorsett figures to see limited opportunities in the team's offense as long as Gordon, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan remain healthy.