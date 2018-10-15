Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs just three snaps in Week 6
Dorsett, who was on the field for three of a possible 78 snaps on offense in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, was not targeted in the game.
Dorsett's dramatic dip in playing time Sunday corresponded to fellow wideout Josh Gordon seeing a major uptick in snaps (63) in his third game with the Patriots. Looking ahead, Dorsett figures to see limited opportunities in the team's offense as long as Gordon, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan remain healthy.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three passes Thursday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Bounces back with solid effort•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not on injury report•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Expected to play Week 4•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held without catch Week 3•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches five passes Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6